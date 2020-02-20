Aggies like taking a bite out of competition with second half comebacks

The Texas A&M men's basketball team knocked off Alabama 74-68 Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa to get to 7-6 in SEC play.

Four of AM&'s conference wins have come on the road.

The Maroon and White have showed improvement over the last few months.

When ask about how his team has been able to make second half comebacks and win this year head coach Buzz Williams compared his team's mental approach to when Williams was a kid and he remembered when he was a kid and a neighbor kid would bully a chained up dog.

"I think our team has to some degree in the most humble way gotten tired of everyone saying we we're not any good," said Williams. "It's kind of like that dog in the neighborhood that's chained up. Eventually that dog is going to snap that chain and that bully that keeps saying ha,ha,ha that bully gets bit," laughed Williams.

The Aggies will return to action on Saturday when they will host Mississippi State at Reed Arena. Tip off is set for 2:30pm. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.