Aggies look to defend 'home turf' at NRG and start with Rodeo Bowl victory

The Texas Bowl hosted its 14th annual Rodeo Bowl and while you would think Aggies would be at a slight disadvantage against the Oklahoma State 'Cowboys', Texas A&M seemed to dominate.

Texas A&M did a better job herding calves, bucking bales of hay from one end of the arena to the other and posting the best time in the rodeo clown barrel race thanks to McCrae Rutledge was able to run a straight line after being rolled for nearly 20 yards.

A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher says his guys are having a good time and ready to complete no matter the event.

"That's what bowl games are about. Teams getting out there. It's about the game, but having fun and enjoying it and having that camaraderie. Originally that's what bowl games were about. it was a reward for you at the end of the season for having a good time and these kids are having a great time and the bowl game is putting on an excellent show for us. I didn't know we had some ropers in there. Ha Ha," said Fisher.

If Texas A&M can pair a Texas Bowl trophy with their Rodeo Bowl belt the Aggies can claim a Texas Bowl Sweep!

That's important because the Houston area is a hot bed for recruiting and certainly has its fare share of Aggies living there so it's important for the Texas A&M to play well on Friday and achieve a better result than the last like they played in the Texas Bowl and lost to Kansas State.

Back in the late 80's, A&M won a pair of Cotton Bowls over Auburn and Notre Dame and some nicknamed the Cotton Bowl - Kyle Field North.

On Friday the Aggies will play at NRG Stadium and last week the A&M Athletic Department announced it had sold out the team's allotment of tickets for the game.

Playing just 86 miles away from Aggieland the A&M football team would love to protect Kyle Field South as I heard one fan refer to the Texans home last week and put on a show for the recruits in the Bayou City that might be on the fence.

"I wasn't here when we played there last time, but I heard it was a great atmosphere and Aggie-nation travels really well and that was right down the road. It will be fun. Hopefully will serve as advantageous for us especially for us to get Oklahoma State riled up a little bit and just bring energy and excitement and that is always fun this time of year in a bowl game where usually teams have to travel pretty far. We're just right down the road so hopefully we can bring everybody up and have a good one," A&M Defensive Back Keldrick Carper.

The Aggies are nearly a touchdown favorite against the Cowboys as they look to snap a two game losing streak.