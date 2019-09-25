Aggies looking to get back on winning track

The Texas A&M football team will face Arkansas Saturday in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

So far this season the Aggies have been up and down. They opened the season with a win over Texas State. After that the Aggies lost to No. 1 Clemson.

A&M won game three of the season over Lamar but then lost to No. 8 Auburn.The Aggies will now try to bounce back against Arkansas. Texas A&M wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon said, "It's important that we learn from our mistakes. We can't keep going back and forth and making the same mistakes and not coming out strong and not scoring." Ausbon added, "I'm ready for us to learn from our mistakes and stop having to say next time and next time." Aggie linebacker Buddy Johnson said, "It's important for us to just do our job and stay the task and execute and control what we can control like coach Fisher always says."

Texas A&M has won seven straight game in the series with Arkansas. The Razorbacks lead the all-time series with the Aggies 41-31-3.