Aggies looking to slow down Auburn ground game

No. 17 Texas A&M will host No. 8 Auburn Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field in the SEC opener for both teams. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on KBTX.

Auburn enters the game second in the SEC in rushing averaging 287 yards per game. The Aggies are third in the SEC in rush defense allowing 87 yards per game. The Aggies will have to continue to play well against the run to have a chance to beat Auburn. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said, "We are going to have to be able to play the run and then play the quarterback run and then plus play their fly sweeps and all those things and keep the edges which can weaken you inside. They do a great job with those things so it's going to be a huge challenge for our defense because of what they do."

Auburn has won all three games they have played at Kyle Field. In 2013 Auburn Texas A&M 45-41. In 2015 the Tigers beat the Aggies 26-10. In 2017 Auburn won 42-27. The Aggies last win in this series came back in 2016. They beat Auburn 29-16 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

