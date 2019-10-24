Aggies make trip to Huntsville to face Bearkats

The Texas A&M Aggies motor down the road to Huntsville for a Friday evening baseball exhibition against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Don Sanders Stadium. Start time is 5 p.m.

Admission and parking is free.

The contest comes with the Aggies wrapping up their fifth week of fall practice. Two weeks ago, Ol’ Sarge’s charges bested the Rice Owls, 14-13, at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in their first exhibition game.

Texas A&M finished the 2019 campaign with a 39-23-1 mark. The Maroon & White made their 35th NCAA Championship appearance overall and their 13th in a row.

The Aggies' return 21 letterwinners and six starting position players for the 2019 season.

On the mound, the Aggies return All-American Asa Lacy (8-4, 2.13 ERA, 130 Ks) along with Chris Weber (4-1, 3.18 ERA, 78 Ks), Christian Roa (3-2, 3.56 ERA, 46 Ks), Bryce Miller (4-2, 3.68 ERA, 57 Ks) and Joseph Menefee (3-2, 3.75 ERA, 51 Ks).

Bryce Blaum returns after batting .293 with 53 runs, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 9 home runs, 32 RBI and 17 stolen bases as a sophomore. Other returning starters include Mikey Hoehner (.292, 10 doubles, 3 HR and 30 RBI), Cam Blake (.260, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 1 HR, 26 RBI), Ty Coleman (4 doubles, 5 HR, 33 RBI), Will Frizzell (5 doubles, 2 HR, 18 RBI) and Zach DeLoach (4 double, 1 triple, 3 HR, 16 RBI).

Sam Houston State finished 31-25 last season, including a 20-10 record as the Southland Conference regular-season champions. The Bearkats are in their first year under head coach Jay Sirianni. SHSU returns a pair of .300 hitters in Colton Cowser (.361, 17 doubles, 7 triples, 3 HR, 54 RBI) and Jack Rogers (.304, 20 doubles, 1 triple, 8 HR and 30 RBI).

