Aggies meet the media looking ahead to season opener

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and selected players met with the media Thursday at Kyle Field to look ahead to the Aggies season opener against Texas State on August 29. During his press conference Fisher Announced that defensive back Debione Renfro would not play against Texas State due to a violation of team rules.

The Aggies have been working towards the season opener since fall camp opened up back on August 1. Now that camp has come to a close the team has switched to game preparation for Texas State.

Texas A&M players today said they are not looking past the Bobcats with top ranked and defending national champion Clemson up next on the schedule. There is a feeling of excitement building with the season opener just seven days away. Aggie wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon said, "We're tired of playing each other so we're ready to put these bad intentions on somebody else. We're excited, can't wait to see what this season has for us." Wide receiver Camron Buckley added, "I believe it's a relief. We have been in fall camp and grinding all summer so it brings joy to us to be able to go out there and perform and just do what we have been working hard on all summer, all fall camp."

Texas A&M's season opener against Texas State will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.