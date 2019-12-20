Aggies needing to prepare for two opposing quarterbacks

The Texas A&M football defense is preparing for two quarterbacks from Oklahoma State ahead of the Texas Bowl.

Oklahoma State starting quarterback Spencer Sanders injured his thumb during the season, so his availability is in question. A&M has been preparing accordingly for two quarterbacks, but that's something Aggie defensive back Keldrick Carper says is nothing new.

"We've just got to be ready for both. We've been in situations where we've had to prepare for two quarterbacks. Ole Miss we had to prepare for both of those guys. Same mindset coming into this game, we have to be ready for whatever they throw at us," explained Carper.

Cowboy back-up Dru Brown threw for 5 touchdowns and one interception since taking over late in the season.