Aggies on the road to face South Carolina

Following a successful final weekend at Reed Arena, Texas A&M volleyball hits the road to take part in a pair of critical SEC matches to close out the season. First up on A&M’s season-ending road trip is a visit to the Carolina Volleyball Center, where the Aggies (20-6, 12-4) take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (18-10, 10-6) in Columbia. The match is streamed live on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app, with first serve set for 6 p.m. (CT)

A&M received votes in the AVCA Coaches Poll for the sixth consecutive week and climbed to No. 13 in the NCAA RPI ranking. The RPI is calculated to account for a team’s strength of schedule.

In the win over Ole Miss, junior setter Camille Conner put together the most impressive statistical performance of her 2019 season thus far, earning the first triple-double by an SEC student-athlete this year. Her statistical totals of 52 assists, 17 digs and 10 kills provided for Conner’s selection as SEC Setter of the Week. The Katy, Texas native earned the third SEC Setter of the Week selection of her career, and the first selection outright.

Hollann Hans placed her talents on full display in Sunday’s action, firing down 20 kills while amassing 11 digs. The senior outside hitter put away the final regular season kill at Reed Arena, winning the fourth set and sealing the match for Texas A&M poetically. Hans celebrated senior day with her 11th double-double of the season and threw in her ninth match with 20 or more kills just for good measure.

Freshman outside hitter Lauren Davis put in a breakout performance against the Rebels, earning a career-high in kills with 19 while managing to hit at an impressive .389 percentage. Davis’ previous career-high was a 17-kill match set against the Oklahoma Sooners on Sept. 17.

For the first time in 2019, five A&M student-athletes recorded 10 or more digs, with senior libero Camila Gomez leading the way with 19 digs. The blocking game was also a sticking point for the Aggies, and the team responded by sending back 12 blocks. Patterson demanded attention at the net with eight rejections.

Looking ahead to the final matches of the regular season, A&M takes on two strong teams in the Southeastern Conference this week, starting with the Gamecocks on Wednesday and ending the year against No. 15 Florida in Gainesville.

The Gamecocks come into Wednesday’s action after winning two straight matches against SEC opponents. South Carolina defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in five sets and followed that victory with a sweep of the Auburn Tigers last Sunday.

South Carolina is statistically driven by the efforts of Mikayla Robinson and Mikayla Shields. The pair of Mikayla's command the Gamecocks on both sides of the ball and lead their team in almost every category. Robinson currently stands as the reigning SEC Player of the Week and SEC Defensive Player of the Week after a pair of matches where she rejected 23 of the team’s 34 blocks. Shields leads the Gamecocks in kills (310), kills per set (3.41), points (379) and points per set (4.16), while Robinson leads the Gamecocks in blocks with 101.

Wednesday marks the 15th meeting between the Aggies and Gamecocks, with Texas A&M holding a firm 11-3 advantage in the all-time series. The last meeting between the two schools came on Friday, Oct. 11 of this season, where the Aggies prevailed in a sweep.