Aggies open SEC play at Arkansas Saturday

Aggie Basketball Game #12:

Texas A&M (6-5) at Arkansas (11-1)

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 • 6:00 p.m. (CT)

Bud Walton Arena • Fayetteville, Arkansas

TELEVISION: SEC Network

Kevin Fitzgerald, Play-by-Play

Dane Bradshaw, Commentary

RADIO: Aggie Radio Network/1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Andrew Monaco, Play-by-Play

John Thornton, Commentary

SATELLITE RADIO: XM: 381; Internet: 971

LIVE AUDIO/STATS: 12thman.com/live

The Texas A&M Men's Basketball team travels to Arkansas to begin conference play Saturday night at 6 p.m. inside Bud Walton Arena.

The game can be seen on SEC Network with Kevin Fitzgerald and Dane Bradshaw on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access both games through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game can be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and John Thornton calling the action.

Currently on a three-game winning streak, the Aggies (6-5) enter SEC action after defeating Texas Southern, 58-55, Monday at Reed Arena. Savion Flagg led the Aggie offense with 18 points, while Josh Nebo recorded his third double-double of the year with a season-high 15 rebounds and 10 points. For the season, Nebo leads the Maroon & White in points (11.4), rebounds (7.2) and blocks (3.0), while Flagg is second in scoring at 11.3 points per game.

Arkansas is coming off a 71-64 comeback-victory at Indiana on December 29 to move to 11-1 on the season. The Razorbacks were led by a pair of 20-point scorers in Isaiah Joe (24) and Mason Jones (21). Jones and Joe lead the offense at 19.7 and 17.4 points per game, respectively, while Jimmy Whitt Jr. averages 13.5.

The Aggies begin their eighth season as a member of the Southeastern Conference and are 3-4 in conference openers. Saturday’s game marks the fifth time that Texas A&M and Arkansas begin league play against one another in the SEC with the Aggies holding a 3-1 record.

In the last meeting in Fayetteville, the Maroon & White captured their first victory at Bud Walton Arena, 87-80, on Feb. 23, 2019. Flagg and Wendell Mitchell led the Aggies in scoring as the duo had 22 and 20, respectively. Flagg also tallied nine rebounds and four assists.