Aggies open SEC play at Auburn in 2020

The Texas A&M Aggies open their 2020 SEC baseball schedule with a three-game trip to Auburn on March 13-15, head coach Rob Childress announced Monday.

Auburn is coming off a Cinderella run to the College World Series in 2019. The Tigers finished 38-28 and stumbled to a 14-16 mark in SEC play. Auburn rebounded in NCAA Tournament action, needing just three games to get through the Atlanta Regional hosted by Georgia Tech and winning the Chapel Hill Super Regional series against North Carolina.

The Aggies are 13-9 all-time against Auburn with all of the games coming since Texas A&M joined the SEC prior to the 2013 season. Last season, the Maroon & White won two-of-three in College Station. John Doxakis and Bryce Miller combined on a shutout in the opener, a 4-0 victory. In the rubber match, the Aggies used five pitchers in a 4-1 victory.

Auburn has won two of the three series played at Plainsman Park, including 2014 and 2018. The Aggies claimed a road series in 2016.

Texas A&M finished the 2019 campaign with a 39-23-1 mark, making their 35th NCAA Championship appearance overall and their 13th in a row. The Aggies’ return 22 letterwinners and six starting position players for the 2020 season.

2020 TEXAS A&M BASEBALL SCHEDULE

as of August 26, 2019

2/14

MIAMI (OHIO)

6:32 p.m.

2/15

MIAMI (OHIO)

2:02 p.m.

2/16

MIAMI (OHIO)

12:02 p.m.

2/18

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

6:32 p.m.

2/19

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

6:32 p.m.

2/21

ARMY WEST POINT

6:32 p.m.

2/22

ARMY WEST POINT

2:02 p.m.

2/23

ARMY WEST POINT

1:02 p.m.

2/25

HOUSTON BAPTIST

6:32 p.m.

2/26

INCARNATE WORD

6:32 p.m.

2/28-3/1

FRISCO CLASSIC

2/28

vs. Illinois

7 p.m.

2/29

vs. UCLA

6 pm.

3/1

vs. Oklahoma State

3 p.m.

3/3

TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI

6:32 p.m.

3/4

ABILENE CHRISTIAN

6:32 p.m.

3/6

at Cal State Fullerton

9 p.m.

3/7

at Cal State Fullerton

8 p.m.

3/8

at Cal State Fullerton

3 p.m.

3/10

at Rice

6:30 p.m.

3/13

at Auburn *

tba

3/14

at Auburn *

tba

3/15

at Auburn *

tba

3/17

HOUSTON

6:32 p.m.

3/24

LAMAR

6:32 p.m.

3/31

TEXAS

6:32 p.m.

4/7

DALLAS BAPTIST

6:32 p.m.

4/14

TEXAS STATE

6:32 p.m.

4/21

at Sam Houston State

6:30 p.m.

4/28

UT ARLINGTON

6:32 p.m.