Aggies open Spring Soccer slate Saturday vs. Lamar

The Texas A&M Aggies welcome the Lamar Cardinals to the friendly confines of Ellis Field Saturday at 4 p.m. as the Maroon & White commence the 2020 spring schedule.

Texas A&M returns 15 letterwinners from the 2019 campaign, including six of 11 starters (started at least 50% of A&M's matches). The Aggies return a pair of All-SEC players with Jimena Lopez and Addie McCain staffing the midfield, along with SEC All-Freshman Team member Katie Smith who split time at defender and midfielder in her rookie campaign.

Fans will get their first look at a pair of newcomers with early enrollees Kate Colvin and Barbara Olivieri taking the pitch.

The contest is free for spectators. With Texas A&M hosting events at Reed Arena and Blue Bell Park there may be a parking fee depending on how early one arrives for the match.

The Cardinals return 20 players from the 2019 campaign. Lamar finished with a 16-7-0 overall record and won the Southland Conference regular-season title with a 10-1-0 mark. The Cardinals coasted through the Southland Conference Tournament, outscoring their three opponents 14-4 en route to winning the crown. Lamar made their second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance, losing to UCLA, 4-1, in the first round.

Texas A&M wrapped up the 2019 season with a 14-5-3 mark. The Maroon & White earned a bid to their 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament.