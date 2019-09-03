Aggies prepare for Trevor Lawrence

Last year against the Aggies, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence only threw the ball 9 times, but put up 93 yards and a touchdown. This year, the Aggies will have to put a lot more emphasis on slowing Lawrence down.

Last season, the Tigers started quarterback Kelly Bryant, who has since transferred to Missouri.

Lawrence got a lot of hype last season as he led the Tigers to an undefeated season and the national title.

The 6 foot 6, 220 pound quarterback is known for being a prototypical pocket passer, but A&M coach Jimbo Fisher says it's Lawrence's athleticism that will make it tough to get to him.

"The thing about Trevor too that I think I don't want people to lose sight about too is he's very athletic. You think he's just a big pocket guy, but this guy can run. He can create plays with leg too and keep plays alive or create plays. They're an extremely dangerous team and it will be a huge challenge for us, no doubt," said Fisher.

"Yea he's a good runner. Anybody steps out of their rushing lanes in the pocket it can be pretty dangerous. The big thing Coach Elko tries to preach to us over spring and this fall is containing those rushing lanes and collapsing the pocket, not letting the quarterback scramble, so it'll be a big key for us this game," added defensive lineman Tyree Johnson.

Lawrence had a relatively quiet night in week one with 24 yards on the ground and 168 passing yards.