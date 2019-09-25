Aggies prepare for former teammate Nick Starkel in Saturday's Southwest Classic

When Nick Starkel announced that he was transferring from Texas A&M to Arkansas to wrap up his college football career his old team-mates certainly wished him well.

This weekend the Aggies will face their ole team-mate, but those well wishes extended last winter will be on the back burner during the Southwest Classic Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Starkel has worked his way into the starting position, but it has been far from easy. Nick is coming off one of the worse loses the Razorbacks have suffered in a number of years after a 31-24 set back to San Jose State. In that loss the transfer from A&M suffered 5 interceptions.

"He's a competitor so I see him bouncing back," said A&M linebacker Anthony Hines III. "He's going to attempt to bounce back and we just have to continue to do everything that we do as far as scheme wise. Arkansas is a very good team and we are going to approach them like any other week," concluded Hines.

"Nick is going to come out and play well. He's a good guy," added A&M strong safety Keldrick Carper.

"He didn't play to his standard or our standard," said Arkansas head football coach Chad Morris. "If you play this game long enough and he continues to play this game long enough it probably won't be the last time that he doesn't play a game that he feels like is at his standard," continued Morris.

"Nick is a very good player and a great young man. I don't know much about their quarterback situation, but it doesn't surprise me he is a very talented guy that could play at a lot of different places in this country and like I said was a very good player here," said A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher.

His old team-mates know he'll be a man on a mission Saturday out to prove he's better than his last game.

Kickoff is set for 11AM and will be broadcast on ESPN.