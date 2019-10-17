Aggies prepare for physical match against Arkansas on Friday

The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies duke it out with the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks for first place in the SEC Western Division Friday in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Ellis Field.

The match streams on SEC Network+ with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color) on the call. The match may be heard on 97.3 FM KAGC in the Brazos Valley. Fans can listen to every match worldwide, on RadioAggieland.com, the Radio Aggieland app and 12thMan.com/live.

The Aggies improved to 10-2-3 overall and 4-1-1 in SEC play after grinding out a 1-0 road win against Auburn on the 70th-minute goal from Jenna Byers. Texas A&M secured its 27thconsecutive winning season – the fourth-longest active string in the nation.

Jimena Lopez leads the nation with 12 assists. She has seven goals and a team-high 26 points. Ally Watt is back in the lineup after missing the Aggies’ last two matches. She leads the team with eight goals to go with six assists for 22 points. Texas A&M’s defense has been stout, posting a 0.57 goals-against average and 10 shutouts.

Arkansas enters the fray on a three-match win streak in which they’ve blitzed SEC opponents to the tune of 13-1, including shutouts of Ole Miss (3-0) and LSU (4-0) and a drubbing of Mississippi State (6-1). The Razorbacks are 11-2-1 overall and 5-1-0 in SEC play.

Anna Podojil leads Arkansas with 26 points on 10 goals and six assists. Parker Goins has added 23 points on seven goals and nine assists and Stefani Doyle has 18 points on seven goals and four assists. Taylor Malham has 17 points on five goals and seven assists. Katie Lund has played 1,233 minutes in goal, registering a 0.29 goals against average and nine shutouts.

The Aggies are 8-2-0 all-time against the Razorbacks. Texas A&M’s first-ever match was against Arkansas, a 2-1 overtime loss in Plano, Texas, on September 6, 1993. The Maroon & White responded with wins in Dallas in 1994 (3-1) and Plano in 1995 (8-3).

Arkansas won the 2018 meeting, 3-2, in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks sandwiched Tori Cannata goals around a Kendall Ritchie free kick goal to take a 2-1 lead in the 62nd minute. Bryana Hunter gave Arkansas an insurance goal in the 75th minute, which came in handy after Asdis Halldorsdottir scored in the 84th minute.

PROMOTIONS

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT!

VUVUZELA GIVEAWAY: First 500 fans receive a limited edition A&M Soccer Vuvuzela

A&M STUDENT PRICE NIGHT: Students in attendance can win prizes throughout the match via ‘enter to win’ drawings, including an Apple Watch, TV, PS4 and Adidas gear.