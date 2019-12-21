Aggies preparing for nation's top rusher Chuba Hubbard

Texas A&M Football is just 6 days away from the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State. One of the big match-ups in this game will be Cowboy running back Chuba Hubbard.

Hubbard led the entire nation in rushing with 1936 yards... Hubbard scored 21 touchdowns for Oklahoma State. Meanwhile the Aggies' rush defense allowed nearly 130 yards on the ground a game, so they'll definitely have their hands full trying to stop Hubbard.

"That guy can run it. He's got power, he's got speed, and he can make you miss. He's a complete back. He just knows how to tempo run. The accelerations, the de-celerations, the levels, getting that shoulder down, not taking shots, delivering shots, extremely natural in everything he does. There's nothing he can't do on the football field. He's a complete player. A complete player," said Jimbo Fisher.

Hubbard will be the seventh 1000 yard rusher the Aggies have played this season.