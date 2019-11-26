Aggies preparing for top-ranked team for 3rd time this year

Texas A&M football closes out their 2019 schedule with their 3rd AP top-ranked opponent this season, LSU, after facing the defending national champs Clemson, and Alabama earlier.

Playing 3 number one teams in the AP poll is something no other college football team has done before. The Aggies have definitely been battle tested with their schedule this year, but they say that's only made them stronger. They know it's no small task to compete with the number one team in the country, but they're ready for the challenge against the Tigers.

"It's another great opportunity. We've seen, everybody, their high-powered offense. They've got a good defense. Talented back end with Grant Delpit, a guy I played with in high school. I mean they're a good team, but I feel like we're a good team too. We'll definitely be ready to compete on Saturday," said quarterback Kellen Mond.

The Aggies will seek their first win over a top-ranked team since knocking off number one Alabama in 2012.