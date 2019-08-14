Aggies preparing for tough 2019 schedule

The Texas A&M football team was back on the practice field Wednesday afternoon as preseason camp rolled on. The Aggies are scheduled to practice again on Thursday before having on off day Friday. All the work in camp in preseason camp is leading up to the Aggies season opener on August 29 against Texas Sate at Kyle Field.

The following week the Aggies will be on the road to face defending national champion Clemson. Add Georgia, Alabama and the rest of the SEC west division to that and it is easy to see why Texas A&M has one of the toughest schedules in the country. Aggie wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon said, "Everyone talks about how hard it is but no one talks about how big an opportunity it is." Ausbon added, "We're playing the defending national champions the last two years Clemson and Alabama. We have our SEC west schedule but no one is talking about the opportunities. It's a great opportunity to finally show people what we are capable of and we are ready for the challenge."

Texas A&M offensive lineman Carson Green also sees the tough schedule as an opportunity. Green said, "Why not us? Why can't we beat everybody? We all have that vision. There is not a single thing that is different between us. All of us are a bunch of grown men with a lot of testosterone and we all bleed the same blood and there's no reason we can't do it."

Last season Texas A&M was 3-2 against ranked teams. LSU at number eight was the highest ranked team the Aggies beat in 2018.