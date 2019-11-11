Aggies ready to face a dangerous South Carolina team

Texas A&M football hosts their final game at Kyle Field this year Saturday against South Carolina. The Aggies are coming off a 3 game winning streak and have a 6-3 overall record. South Carolina enters this weekend with a 4-6 record and coming off a loss to Appalachian State.

The Aggies know they could face a dangerous South Carolina team. The Gamecocks handed Georgia their only loss this season earlier in the year, so they've shown they're capable of beating great teams. A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher says this is a very talented South Carolina team, but the key is to focus on their own game. The Aggies had an extra week of preparation with the bye week, they feel confident in their abilities, and now it just comes down to how they execute this Saturday.

"We have to focus on ourselves. We have to focus on what they do and what techniques to play against them, but we have to be focused on ourselves and play our game. Do what we do, run our techniques, and execute our plays. Keep pressure on them in all three phases constantly," said Fisher. They're a very good football team, they can play, and they've got good players. What you can control is what you can control and that's how you play," Fisher added.

"I've been watching a little bit from older games, mostly our stuff from last year and what we think we can exploit them on. It's going to come down to one on one match-ups all across the board. We're going to need a good week of practice and need to go make plays," said quarterback Kellen Mond.

Texas A&M and South Carolina will face off for a sixth time this Saturday. The Aggies have won all 5 previous meetings.