Aggies say opener vs Texas State won't be a 'trap game' before Clemson

The Texas A&M Football team is gearing up for their 125th season this Thursday. The Aggies will have one of the toughest, if not the toughest schedules in the country this year.

Texas A&M will have to play every top 3 team in the preseason poll and 6th ranked LSU. The Aggies have their normal slate of SEC West opponents, and a road trip at SEC East powerhouse, Georgia. In week two, the Aggies are on the road at the defending national champs, Clemson.

Before the Aggies get to the meat of of their schedule, they open up at home against Texas State. A&M opens as 34-point favorites against Texas State according to Pick Center, but the Aggies are adamant this will not be a 'trap game' for them.

"I'm telling you, Coach Fisher and us, as leaders, we're not looking at any game like that. A guy like me, I've missed a lot of games. I don't really have time to take any for granted. Whoever's in front of me is going to get dominated, and I feel like everybody on this team is thinking the same way," explained wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon.

"No, we just take it one day at a time. We just focus on what's ahead of us, and we just try to destroy what's ahead of us. We're just focused, staying in our P's and Q's, and making sure we're handling the little things," added defensive tackle Justin Madubuike.

Thursday will be the third time A&M has played Texas State. The Aggies have won the other two meetings. The last one was in 2005 with a 44-31 victory.