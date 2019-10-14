Aggies say they continue to see improvement with each game

After falling to top-ranked Alabama 47-28, Texas A&M football is now 3-3 on the year, and they fell out of the AP rankings for the first time this season. But there's no panic in the locker room. The Aggies feel good about where this team is headed and their potential.

Of course finding the win column more would be nice, but the team says they've seen lots of improvement in their execution. They just need to do so more consistently.

The Aggies say they put up a fight against Alabama, and the way A&M started that game may have been the best they've looked all year.

"I definitely saw a different team in us this past week. I think a lot of people saw it too, but just being a little more consistent is definitely going to help us. We've got a lot of young guys and guys that are still figuring their way out on this team. Just continue to fight and continue to practice is where we're at right now. Obviously we want to stack up a bunch of victories, but we want to just continue to get better," explained Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond

"We've got a pretty good football team. You see in spurts in which we play. We've got to play more consistent. We've got more experience, but you get comfortable, and guys know it and know their roles, and there's a lot of young guys in roles right now that are really growing that I think are getting better. I think as you practice during the season you get better. You should get better," said head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Texas A&M will take on Ole Miss for the 12th time on Saturday. The Aggies have won 8 of those 12 meetings.