Aggies scrimmage to start final week of fall camp

The Aggie football team was back on Kyle Field today for a closed scrimmage.

The Aggies now just have one week left of preseason camp before game week.

Sunday is A&M's second live scrimmage of fall camp. After last week's scrimmage, Head Coach Jimbo Fisher was mostly pleased with how they executed. Fisher will be looking more at how all the young talent on this roster is developing.

After last week's scrimmage Fisher said, "We didn't play as well with our younger guys as we'd want to, but we did some really good things. You can see the talent has got to be more consistent. That's what we have to build on now. They've kind of gotten that first taste of what a scrimmage is like, so they're doing a really good job on that part. Our young guys are really coming along with the learning curve. I've been really pleased with their ability to learn and be coached."

The Aggies will be back at practice Monday. Their season opener against Texas State is Thursday, August 29th.

