Aggies selected for nine games on the SEC Television Package

The Texas A&M Aggies were selected for nine games as part of the 2020 SEC Baseball television package, the league announced Tuesday.

The SEC Network, in its sixth year, is scheduled to air 75 baseball games in 2020, part of over 100 games planned across the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network). Coverage of the conference sport on national television has quadrupled since SEC Network launched prior to the 2015 season.

The Maroon & White will have eight games aired on the SEC Network along with one on ESPNU.

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, the baseball gem of the Brazos Valley, is the launching point for three of the linear broadcasts. The Aggies have an SEC home game against Ole Miss airing March 19, followed by their non-conference match-up against Texas televised on March 31st, along with three home SEC games against LSU (May 1-3).

Texas A&M will have four road games televised on the linear networks, including two games at Florida (March 28-29), and two games at Arkansas (April 9-10).

Every Aggie conference game and all A&M home games will be available on SEC Network + with Will Johnson and Mark Johnson on the call for a vast majority of the home games. SEC Network + is available through the WatchESPN app and SECNetwork.com. Fans must sign in with their credentials from a participating TV provider to access SEC Network +. The SEC Network + broadcasts at Blue Bell Park will be ESPN-quality with a full graphics package.

This year's schedule also includes six wild card selections, allowing the network the opportunity to determine the best television matchup at a later date.

SEC Network and ESPN2 will conclude the regular season with comprehensive coverage of the SEC Baseball Tournament, marking the fifth consecutive season the entire tournament has aired on national television.

Date Time (CT) Game Network

Thu, Mar 19 6:00 p.m. Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M SEC Network

Sat, Mar 28 2:00 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Florida SEC Network

Sun, Mar 29 11:00 a.m. Texas A&M vs. Florida SEC Network

Tue, Mar 31 7:30 p.m. Texas vs. Texas A&M SEC Network

Thu, Apr 9 7:00 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Arkansas SEC Network

Fri, Apr 10 7:00 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Arkansas SEC Network

Fri, May 1 7:30 p.m. LSU vs. Texas A&M SEC Network

Sat, May 2 6:00 p.m. LSU vs. Texas A&M SEC Network

Sun, May 3 4:00 p.m. LSU vs. Texas A&M ESPNU

Fri, May 8 6:00 p.m. SEC Wildcard SEC Network

Thu, May 14 6:00 p.m. SEC Wildcard SEC Network

6:30 p.m. SEC Wildcard ESPNU

Fri, May 15 6:00 p.m. SEC Wildcard SEC Network

Sat, May 16 2:00 p.m. SEC Wildcard SEC Network

Tue, May 19 9:30 a.m. SEC Baseball Tournament - First Round SEC Network

1:00 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament - First Round SEC Network

4:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament - First Round SEC Network

8:00 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament - First Round SEC Network

Wed, May 20 9:30 a.m. SEC Baseball Tournament - Second Round

SEC Network

1:00 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament - Second Round SEC Network

4:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament - Second Round SEC Network

8:00 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament - Second Round SEC Network

Thu, May 21 9:30 a.m. SEC Baseball Tournament - Third Round SEC Network

1:00 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament - Third Round SEC Network

4:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament - Third Round SEC Network

8:00 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament - Third Round SEC Network

Fri, May 22 3:00 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament - Fourth Round SEC Network

6:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament - Fourth Round SEC Network

Sat, May 23 12:00 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament - Semifinal SEC Network

3:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament - Semifinal SEC Network

Sun, May 24 2:00 p.m. SEC Baseball Championship ESPN2