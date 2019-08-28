Aggies set fall schedule, including two exhibition games

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies announced their practice schedule for Fall 2019, including a pair of exhibition games and the annual Omaha Cup Championship Series.

In exhibition action, the Aggies host the Rice Owls on Friday, October 11 with first pitch at 6 p.m. The Maroon & White travel to Huntsville to play the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Friday, October 25 with first pitch at 5 p.m.

The fall session wraps up with the three-game Omaha Cup Championship Series from October 30 to November 1.

The Aggies unofficially begin the 2020 campaign Monday, September 23, when full-team fall practice commences with an afternoon session on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Fall practices and scrimmages will once again be open to the public.

As has become tradition under head coach Rob Childress, the Aggies will spend the fall competing internally for the Omaha Cup, a staple of the Texas A&M Baseball culture. The event features the Aggies split into different teams and competing against each other on and off the field in order to sharpen the competitive nature and chemistry of the squad.