Aggies set to battle Kentucky Thurday at Ellis Field

The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies make their SEC home debut Thursday when they host the Kentucky Wildcats in the annual “Turn It Gold” match to benefit pediatric cancer research. The contest is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Ellis Field.

The match is streamed on SEC Network+ with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color analyst) on the call. The match airs on 97.3 FM KAGC in the Brazos Valley. Fans may listen to every match worldwide, on RadioAggieland.com, the Radio Aggieland app and 12thMan.com/live.

After picking up their 250th victory at Ellis Field on Sunday, the Aggies eye the 450th overall win in program history. The Maroon & White are looking to become the 11th team to reach the milestone.

Jimena López leads the squad in scoring with 19 points on six goals and seven assists. Ally Watt has added 14 points on five goals and four assists. Texas A&M’s defense has been stout, posting a 0.38 goals-against average and eight shutouts. Shantel Hutton set the Aggie freshman record for consecutive shutouts with five in a row and she currently has six on the year.

Watt ranks sixth among all active NCAA Division I players with 38 goals. South Florida’s Evelyne Viens leads the country with 56 goals followed by Boise State’s Raimee Sherle with 50. Watt is the only SEC player with more than 30 goals.

The Wildcats are streaky in their 5-3-2 start. The season started with draws against Bowling Green (3-3) and Western Kentucky (0-0) before rattling off five straight wins against George Mason (4-2), Youngstown State (3-0), Northern Kentucky (1-0), Miami [Ohio] (3-0) and Eastern Kentucky (2-0). The last three matches have resulted in one-goal losses against Indiana (1-0), Auburn (2-1 - 2ot) and Central Michigan (2-1 - ot).

Hannah Richardson leads the team with 12 points on six goals. Jordyn Rhodes has notched nine points on four goals and one assist. Steph Stull has played all 964 minutes in goal for the Wildcats, sporting a 0.93 goals-against average and five shutouts

The Aggies are 6-0-1 all-time against Kentucky with five of the six meetings coming since Texas A&M joined the SEC. The first five Aggie victories were all one-goal decisions, but the Maroon & White cruised to a 4-1 triumph last season in Lexington. Ally Watt scored in the eighth minute and Emily Bates added two goals before the intermission to give Texas A&M a 3-1 lead. Addie McCain scored midway through the second half for the final tally.

The first meeting came in 1999 with the Aggies scoring a 3-2 overtime victory in an NCAA Tournament second round match in Lexington. In 2014, the Maroon & White toppled the Wildcats in the SEC Tournament championship game, 1-0, on Shea Groom’s 30th-minute goal.

PROMOTIONS

TURN IT GOLD MATCH

- $3 admission (general admission) at the gate if wearing gold in support of childhood cancer awareness.

- FREE admission for attending survivors or those undergoing treatment along with their families who register via emailing 12thManMarketing@athletis.tamu.edu.

- Special edition “Turn It Gold” shirts (sold by the Turn It Gold Organization) on sale for $10 each.

- Giveaway – Aggie Soccer scarves for the first 500 fans wearing GOLD (northwest corner marketing table)

- Pregame/halftime “Turn It Gold” recognitions – honoring three individuals currently battling pediatric cancer.

- Donate at 12thMan.com/TurnItGold

B/CS APPRECIATION NIGHT – Bryan-College Station residents with valid ID may purchase general admission tickets at the group rate price ($3) at the ticket window on the day of the match.