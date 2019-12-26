Aggies set to battle No. 25 Oklahoma State in Texas Bowl Friday

The Texas A&M football team will close out the 2019 season Friday evening against No. 25 Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.

The Aggies (7-5) will be looking to snap a two game losing streak as they battle the Cowboys (8-4) for the first time since the two were both members of the Big 12 Conference.

If the Aggies are victorious over Oklahoma State it will mark the second straight year that Texas A&M has closed out the season on a winning note and be A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher's 100th career win. Fisher would become the 8th A&M head coach to reach the century mark.

Kickoff is set for 5:45pm on ESPN. Texas A&M post game reaction can be viewed lived on the KBTX Media Face Book page immediately after the game and during News 3 at 10.