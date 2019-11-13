Aggies sign seven rising stars for 2020 campaign

The Texas A&M Aggies received certification on National Letters of Intent and appropriate paperwork for six of the most coveted high school soccer players in the nation, along with one of the top products out of Canada, all slated to join the team for the 2020 season, head coach G Guerrieri announced Wednesday.

The list of United States high school players includes Laney Carroll (F – Redlands, Calif.), Kate Colvin (MF – Magnolia, Texas), Lauren Geczik (MF – Houston, Texas), Westyn Henderson (F – McAllen, Texas), Barbara Olivieri (F – Katy, Texas) and Taylor Pounds (MF – Spring, Texas). The Maroon & White also add forward Andersen Williams, a Calgary, Alberta, native who is a regular with Canada’s youth national teams.

“This is an outstanding class,” Guerrieri said. “All of these players are game ready to step in immediately as freshman and all of them can play a variety of positions and roles for the Aggies. There is a lot of fire power in this class to score goals as well as athletic ability to help us control games.”

Carroll continues the lineage of Aggie standouts hailing from California. She was electric in her lone high school season as a freshman at Redlands Valley High School before committing fully to the United States Developmental Academy with Legends FC. She earned invitations to United States Soccer youth national team camps in 2016 and 2017 with the U15 and U17 squads.

“Laney is a fluid attacking force who has a great change of speed, on-field knowledge, and an engine to perform at a high level for long periods of time. She can play wide as a creator, but she is also a great finisher in front of goal. Her youth national team and club experience have helped her with development through her career, which will have her immediately prepared to come into SEC play.”

Colvin has already caught the attention of the NWSL, earning an invitation to practice with the Houston Dash in the summer of 2019. She has starred with the Houston Dash Developmental Academy squad, serving as captain of the U17 and U19 squads from 2017-19. She was the District 20-5A Midfield MVP and All-Montgomery County Newcomer of the Year in her lone prep season as a freshman in 2019.

“Kate Colvin is an outstanding central midfielder, who is just starting to come into her own as a dominant player on the national level. She is great in the air and in reading the game to create opportunities for her teammates around her. Her experience from last year, training team within the Houston Dash NWSL team as a practice player has been a great boost to her player development as she gets ready to move to College Station this January.”

Geczik was one of three Aggies named to the 40-player Allstate All-America team, earning a spot in the 2019 Allstate All-America Cup. One of the top TAPPS players in the state, she excelled four years at St. Agnes Academy. She has also starred Albion Hurricanes FC for nine years, including forming a formidable duo with Olivieri.

“LG is a fast and dangerous left-sided player. She can play forward, midfielder and defender for us at any point. She has a wonderful combination of power, speed, and skill. We picture her being someone who can get up and down the sideline countless times throughout a match. She is dangerous moving forward, scores goals, and sets up her teammates, and that’s exactly what I expect her to do immediately upon her arrival in Aggieland.”

Henderson is one of the top strikers in South Texas. A four-year letterwinner at McAllen High School, she has earned a wide array of awards, including Allstate All-America, Rio Grande Valley Player of the Year, District 36-A Most Valuable Player and TopDrawerSoccer All-State and All-Region. A speed merchant, she has also lettered for the McAllen track & field squad with action in the 100 Meters, 4x100 and 4x200.

“Westyn is a fantastic talent who can score goals and create havoc for our opponents. She has a great engine and a very unselfish attitude. She is the first player we have ever signed out of the Rio Grande Valley and has the capability to play almost anywhere through the midfield as well as on the front line.”

Olivieri is dripping with international experience. She cut her teeth seeing action with the U.S. Soccer U14 and U16 Girls National Teams and is now a regular with Venezuela’s national teams, including time with the U17 squad and a recent call up to the full national team. She made the Allstate All-America team along with Geczik and Henderson. Her other honors as a junior included USA Today All-America Second Team, TopDrawerSoccer All-America Second Team, Gatorade Texas Soccer Player of the Year and Houston Chronicle Greater Houston Player of the Year.

“Barbie is one of the most exciting young talents in this hemisphere. She is currently playing with the full Venezuelan National Team as a striker. She is creative, crafty on the ball and can change the pace of any game in the snap of your fingers. Her development with the Albion Hurricanes Club in Houston has been tremendous. It’s cool that she and LG both have played and developed through the same club for many years and you can see how well these two play together already.”

Pounds is one of the top players out of Greater Houston. She is a three-year letterwinner at Klein Oak and she has shined with Challenge Soccer Club since 2010. A three-time All-District 15-6A performer, she has also drawn recognition at premier ECNL events. She will have an opportunity to make an impact in Aggieland where her sister Haley enjoyed a four-year career, logging 27 goals and multiple All-SEC honors.

“Taylor is a very athletic midfielder that is fantastic in the air and with great range. She has the ability to get from sideline-to-sideline and box-to-box in any game. She is a good passer and very dangerous coming forward on set pieces. Taylor has a familiar name coming into our program with her older sister Haley being a tremendously impactful player for us in the past.”

Williams brings big game experience to College Station. A regular on Canada’s youth national teams, she scored the game-winning goal in the 90th minute against Haiti at the 2018 CONCACAF U17 Championship to earn her squad a spot at the 2018 U17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay. Since 2017, Williams immersed herself in the Vancouver Whitecaps Girls Elite Rex Program, earning distinction as ‘Most Promising Female Player’ in 2019.

“Andersen is one of the top young forwards in North America and has tremendous experience playing with the Canadian National Team program. She has been a member of the residency program with the Vancouver Whitecaps Elite REX for the last couple of years, and has developed into a fine goal scorer and creator, and is used to performing and winning at the highest levels. She is very fast, good at getting at the end of balls and finishing off her chances.”

Laney Carroll

· Earned invitations to U.S. Soccer U15 and U17 National Team camps

· Starred with Legends FC since 2009 under the tutelage of Chris Ramos, Matt Evans, Josh Hodges, John King and Kevin Boyd

· Led squad to a runner-up finish at the 2017 U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship

· Won the 2015 U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship

· Named to U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship Best XI squads in 2015 and 2017

· Earned spot with Southern California ODP and Region IV ODP teams on multiple occasions

· Selected to U.S. Youth Soccer ODP West Regionals Best XI in 2015

· Garnered spot on ODP Thanksgiving All-Star Team in 2015

· Participated in id2 Camp in 2015

· Played freshman season at Redlands East Valley High School under Coach Daniel Graff

· Led squad to a 15-5-2 mark and Citrus Belt League title as a freshman

Kate Colvin

· Member of the Houston Dash Developmental Academy since 2017 under the tutelage of Randy Evans, Omar Morales and Natalia Astrain

· Served as team captain of the Houston Dash DA U17 and U19 squads

· Invited to practice with the Houston Dash NWSL squad in the summer 2019

· Played for the Texas Rush ECNL squad from 2015-17 under Coach Nick O’Shea

· Starred at Magnolia High School as a freshman under Coach April Cleveland as a freshman in 2017, leading squad to an undefeated 14-0 mark in district action

· Registered 10 goals and 5 assists to earn District 20-5A Midfield MVP, All-District 20-5A First Team and Montgomery County Newcomer of the year in 2017

· Earned Academic All-District 20-5A as a freshman

· Ranks in the Top 2% of her class at Magnolia High School with straight As all four years

Lauren Geczik

· In her ninth season with Albion Hurricanes FC under the tutelage of Rafa Brazo and Ben Williams

· Has served as captain of AHFC ECNL squad since 2015

· Led AHFC ECNL team in goals and assists as they won the North American Cup in 2019

· Guided club to a third place finish at the United States Youth Soccer National Championship in 2015, as well as winning the USYS Southern Regional title and Texas title that year

· Garnered ECNL All-Conference recognition in 2018 and 2019

· ECNL Conference Selection Program attendee in the Southwest Region in 2018 and ‘19

· Participated in U.S. Soccer Federation Market Training from 2013-17

· Four-year letterwinner at St. Agnes Academy under Coach Josh Dolan

· Guided squad to TAPPS 6A State Runner-up finish in 2017 and ’19 along with district titles in 2017 and ’18

· Named an Allstate All-American as a junior and played for Brandi Chastain in the Allstate All-America Cup in July 2019

· Other honors as a junior included TAPPS Division I All-State, TAPPS 6A All-Tournament Team, TAPPS Academic All-Texas, TAPPS All-District 4-1, TopDrawerSoccer All-Texas and TopDrawerSoccer All-South Texas Region

· Earned TAPPS Division I All-State Second Team and TAPPS All-District 3-1 as a sophomore in 2018

· Picked up TAPPS All-District 3-1 in 2017

Westyn Henderson

· Playing with Classics Elite Soccer Academy since 2017 under the tutelage of Dennis Chavarria and Owen Collie

· Member of the South Texas Dynamo Soccer Academy under the guidance of Gary Hamilton from 2012-19

· Guided Dynamo South Texas Academy to a United States Youth Soccer National, Presidents Cup U17 title in 2016

· Four-year letterwinner for Patrick Arney at McAllen High School

· Named an Allstate All-American as a junior and played for Brandi Chastain in the Allstate All-America Cup in July 2019

· List of other honors earned in 2019 included District 36-6A MVP, TopDrawerSoccer All-Texas and TopDrawerSoccer All-South Texas Region

· Led squad to a 6A State Semifinal appearance as a sophomore 2018, earning a spot on the UIL State Class 6A All-Tournament Team

· Selected as The Monitor Rio Grande Valley Player of the Year, TopDrawerSoccer All-Texas and TopDrawerSoccer All-South Texas Region as a sophomore

· Picked up All-District 36-6A recognition as a freshman in 2017, guiding squad to the regional semifinals

· Named

· Also a four-year letterwinner in track & field as a sprinter

· Regional qualifier in the 100 Meters, 4x100 and 4x200 in 2019

Barbara Olivieri

· Participated in her first camp with the full Venezuela National Team in November 2019

· Played for Venezuela U17 National Team in 2018 World Cup qualifier matches in Argentina

· Earned invitations to U.S. Soccer U16 and U14 National Training Camps

· Member of Albion Hurricanes FC from 2013-2019 under the tutelage of Dylan Glad, Dan Hill, Mac McCallum and Rafa Brazo

· Named ECNL Texas Conference Player of the Year and an ECNL All-America in 2017-18

· Tabbed Albion Hurricanes FC Player of the Year in 2017

· Served as Albion Hurricanes Team Captain from 2017-19

· Guided Albion Hurricanes to US Youth Soccer Region III title and National Championship runner-up finishes in 2015

· Named to the 2015 US Youth Soccer National Championship Best XI

· Played for Texas United FC in 2011-12 under Coach Tam Pham

· Three-year letterwinner at Tompkins High School playing for Coach Jarrett Simpson

· Led Falcons to a combined 64-9-6 mark (.848) and two state runner-up finishes (2017, ’19) during her three prep seasons

· Logged 59 goals and 37 assists during her three-year high school career

· Guided Falcons to a 27-1 mark during her junior campaign in 2019, with the lone loss coming in the Class 6A state championship game, notching 31 goals and 15 assists

· Named 2019 Gatorade Texas Player of the Year, Allstate All-America, USA Today All-America Second Team, TopDrawerSoccer All-America Second Team after junior campaign

· Played for Brandi Chastain at the Allstate All-America Cup in July 2019

· Laundry list of other awards in 2019 included Houston Chronicle Greater Houston Player of the Year, TASCO All-Texas Honorable Mention, District 19-6A Offensive MVP, UIL State All-Tournament Team, TopDrawerSoccer All-South Texas Region, TopDrawerSoccer Winter State Stars and Tompkins MVP

· Tallied 10 goals and 12 assists as a sophomore in 2018

· Garnered All-District 19-6A First Team, TASCO All-State Honorable Mention, TopDrawerSoccer Winter Stars and Houston Chronicle All-Greater Houston as a sophomore

· Registered 18 goals and nine assists as a freshman in 2017

· Selected District 19-6A Offensive MVP, All-VYPE Houston and VYPE Hot 100, UIL 6A State All-Tournament Team, TASCO All-State Second Team, Chronicle All-Greater Houston Newcomer of the Year and Tompkins Offensive MVP as a freshman

Taylor Pounds

· Has played for Challenge Soccer Club since 2010 under the tutelage of Stuart Self and Pat O’Toole

· Led Challenge SC’s ECNL squad to national playoffs three years

· Recognized as one of the Best XI at the ECNL Texas National Event in February 2018

· Attended U.S. Youth Soccer Training Centers from 2014-17

· Three-year letterwinner for Coach Becky Cobb at Klein Oak High School

· Led squad to District 15-6A runner-up finish in 2018 and ‘19

· Earned All-District 15-6A all three seasons

· Earned VYPE Preseason MVP recognition in 2018

· Served as team captain in 2018 and earned team MVP recognition two seasons

· Garnered Academic All-District 15-6A recognition all three seasons

Andersen Williams

· Integral member of the Canada youth national teams since her U15 days

· Participated in her first Canada U20 National Team at a friendly tournament in England in 2019

· Played in all six matches to lead Canada to a fourth-place finish at the 2018 U17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay, scoring a goal in the opening match against Colombia.

· Scored a 90th-minute, game-winning goal against Haiti at the 2018 CONCACAF U17 Championship to earn Canada a spot at the 2018 World Cup

· Registered a brace in Canada’s 2018 CONCACAF U17 Championship opening match against Costa Rica

· Owns five goals in international action

· Member of the Vancouver Whitecaps Girls Elite Rex Program since 2017 under the tutelage of Mike Norris, Rhian Wilkinson and Chris Sargent

· Named “Most Promising Female Player” by the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019

· Played for Calgary South West United Soccer Association from 2007-17 under the guidance of Todd Duguid, Nick Koev and Ramon Mifflin

· Guided club to a Alberta Provincial Championship in 2015 playing up three years in age