Aggies snap two game skid with 66-64 road win over Missouri

The Texas A&M men's basketball team picked up a 66-64 win over Missouri Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Savion Flagg and Josh Nebo each tossed in 14 points to pace the Aggies while Emanuel Miller added 12.

The Tigers were down 9 with 2:10 to play, but was able to chip away at the A&M lead. Torrence Watson launched a 3 pointer at the buzzer, but it was off the mark preserving the Aggie victory. Mark Smith lead the Tigers in scoring with 19 points, while Dru Smith added 18.

Texas A&M (9-8) will take a break from conference play this week and will host Oklahoma State ( 9-9) as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Tip off is set for 3pm at Reed Arena. The game will be televised by ESPNU.