Aggies square off against Texas in Lone Star Showdown

TELEVISION: ABC

Jason Benetti, Play-by-Play

Jay Bilas, Commentary

Kris Budden, Reporter

RADIO: Aggie Radio Network/1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Andrew Monaco, Play-by-Play

John Thornton, Commentary

SATELLITE RADIO: XM: 374; Internet: 374

LIVE AUDIO/STATS: https://aggi.es/2PlEJkc

The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team travels to Fort Worth to take on Texas in the newly-christened Dickies Arena Sunday at 2 p.m.

The game can be seen on ABC with Jason Benetti, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game can be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and John Thornton calling the action.

The Aggies enter the contest with a 3-4 record after competing at the Orlando Invitational over the Thanksgiving weekend. Savion Flagg powers the Texas A&M offense as he leads the team in scoring at 10.7 points per game and is tied for the team lead with 14 assists. Josh Nebo adds 10.0 points and tops the Maroon & White with 5.3 rebounds. Nebo, a senior from Houston, Texas, ranks second among all active players in Division I with 228 career blocks.

Texas comes into the game with a 7-1 ledger after a 10-point victory over UAB Monday. Matt Coleman III and Andrew Jones top the team offensively at 13.8 and 12.4 points per game, respectively. Jericho Sims averages a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game while also adding 9.1 points.

Sunday’s game marks the second time the two teams have competed on the hardwood since Texas A&M joined the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies won the first meeting, 84-73, at the 2015 Battle 4 Atlantis.