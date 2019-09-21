Aggies stand in seventh at Fighting Illini Invitational

The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s golf team dropped two spots in the team standings to seventh after shooting a 15-over 295 in a windy second round at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational on Saturday at Olympia Fields Country Club.

The Aggies will be paired with Florida State and Florida in the third round on Sunday and tee off from the first hole at 7:30 a.m.

Leading the way for the Aggies was sophomore Sam Bennett, who fired a 1-over 70 and stands in a tie for ninth place. Bennett is four shots off the pace set by Oklahoma State’s Austin Ockroat, who took the second day lead with a 3-under 67.

Head Coach J.T. Higgins Says:

“It was a tough day for us. The wind was blowing pretty hard, and we didn’t handle it very well. I think we started pressing and lost our composure. We started turning birdie holes into bogey holes. It was a difficult day that we’re going to chalk up to a learning experience. We need to come out with a much better mindset tomorrow, and try to put together a good round and beat some good teams.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rd. 2):

Pl. Player Rd 1 Rd 2 Total

T9 +Sam Bennett (So.) 70 71 141

T19 +Josh Gliege (Sr.) 71 72 143

T37 +Walker Lee (Jr.) 71 75 146

T52 +Brandon Smith (Sr.) 72 77 149

T58 Dan Erickson (Sr.) 71 79 150

+ - Denotes Aggies’ Round 2 scorers

In the Standings:

Baylor moved into the team lead with a 1-over round of 281 and hold a one stroke lead over Georgia Tech heading into the final round. Rounding out the top 10 were Pepperdine (+7), North Carolina (+13), Illinois (+16), Texas (+17), Texas A&M (+18), Florida (+19), Florida State (+19) and Oklahoma State (+20).