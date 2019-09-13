Aggies start season at CSCAA Open Water Championships

Texas A&M women's swimming kicks off its season competing in the 2019 College Swimming Coaches Association of America Open Water Championships hosted by the University of Kansas.

Five Aggies will compete in Saturday's 3.1 mile swim across Lone Star Lake in Lawrence, Kansas. Upperclassmen Joy Field, Karling Hemstreet and Taylor Pike will be in action, as well as sophomore Mollie Wright and newcomer Ashley Conrad.

This is Conrad's first event for the Aggies. In high school, she was a four-year letterman and holds the school records in the 200 free (1:49.41), 500 free (4:52.79) and 100 back (56.7), as well as the 200 and 400 IM relays.

Field had a great sophomore year, finishing first in the 1000 free against LSU and setting many personal bests, including the 200 free (1:50.41) and 100 back (57.73) at the Art Adamson Invitational.

Hemstreet also set career bests last season in the 200 free (1:45.42) and 500 free (44:44.48) at the Bulldog Last Chance Invitational.

Pike finished fourth in the 200 butterfly at the 2018 SEC Championships, also earning an 11th-place finish in the same event at NCAA Championships.

Wright was named Most Improved Swimmer in her debut season at the team's annual banquet. In high school she set the school records for the 100 free (52.91), 200 free (1:49.40) and 500 free (4:49.40).

The Aggies will be competing against 23 teams including Nebraska, TCU, Air Force and host school Kansas.

The men's event begins at 8:30 a.m. CT while the women's begins at 10 a.m. CT.