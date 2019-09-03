Aggies stay at No. 12 in AP Poll

The Top 25 went 23-0 against unranked teams to open the season, leaving the rankings mostly unchanged: No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama are at the top of the first regular-season AP college football poll of 2019.

The Tigers received 54 first-place votes out of 62 in the media poll, up two from the preseason. The Crimson Tide received the remaining eight in the poll presented by Regions Bank.

The only Top 25 team to lose was Oregon, which slipped to 16 after dropping a thriller to Auburn. The Tigers moved up to 10th.

The top seven teams in the preseason rankings held their spots Tuesday. Clemson and Alabama were followed by No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 Ohio State, No. LSU and No. 7 Michigan. Notre Dame moved up a spot to No. 8 and Texas was ninth. Florida slipped three spots to No. 11.

RecordPtsPrv

1. Clemson (54) 1-0 1542 1

2. Alabama (8) 1-0 1493 2

3. Georgia 1-0 1407 3

4. Oklahoma 1-0 1337 4

5. Ohio St. 1-0 1270 5

6. LSU 1-0 1233 6

7. Michigan 1-0 1126 7

8. Notre Dame 1-0 1037 9

9. Texas 1-0 1032 10

10. Auburn 1-0 958 16

11. Florida 1-0 940 8

12. Texas A&M 1-0 862 12

13. Utah 1-0 826 14

14. Washington 1-0 768 13

15. Penn St. 1-0 688 15

16. Oregon 0-1 568 11

17. Wisconsin 1-0 519 19

18. UCF 1-0 445 17

19. Michigan St. 1-0 409 18

20. Iowa 1-0 351 20

21. Syracuse 1-0 246 22

22. Washington St. 1-0 244 23

23. Stanford 1-0 198 25

24. Boise St. 1-0 179 -

25. Nebraska 1-0 86 24

25. Iowa St. 1-0 86 21

Others receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi St. 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami 10, Oklahoma St. 8, Memphis 6, Arizona St. 4, Appalachian St. 4, Minnesota 2, Southern Cal 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.

