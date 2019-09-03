Aggies stay at No. 12 in AP Poll

The Top 25 went 23-0 against unranked teams to open the season, leaving the rankings mostly unchanged: No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama are at the top of the first regular-season AP college football poll of 2019.
The Tigers received 54 first-place votes out of 62 in the media poll, up two from the preseason. The Crimson Tide received the remaining eight in the poll presented by Regions Bank.
The only Top 25 team to lose was Oregon, which slipped to 16 after dropping a thriller to Auburn. The Tigers moved up to 10th.
The top seven teams in the preseason rankings held their spots Tuesday. Clemson and Alabama were followed by No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 Ohio State, No. LSU and No. 7 Michigan. Notre Dame moved up a spot to No. 8 and Texas was ninth. Florida slipped three spots to No. 11.
RecordPtsPrv
1. Clemson (54) 1-0 1542 1
2. Alabama (8) 1-0 1493 2
3. Georgia 1-0 1407 3
4. Oklahoma 1-0 1337 4
5. Ohio St. 1-0 1270 5
6. LSU 1-0 1233 6
7. Michigan 1-0 1126 7
8. Notre Dame 1-0 1037 9
9. Texas 1-0 1032 10
10. Auburn 1-0 958 16
11. Florida 1-0 940 8
12. Texas A&M 1-0 862 12
13. Utah 1-0 826 14
14. Washington 1-0 768 13
15. Penn St. 1-0 688 15
16. Oregon 0-1 568 11
17. Wisconsin 1-0 519 19
18. UCF 1-0 445 17
19. Michigan St. 1-0 409 18
20. Iowa 1-0 351 20
21. Syracuse 1-0 246 22
22. Washington St. 1-0 244 23
23. Stanford 1-0 198 25
24. Boise St. 1-0 179 -
25. Nebraska 1-0 86 24
25. Iowa St. 1-0 86 21
Others receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi St. 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami 10, Oklahoma St. 8, Memphis 6, Arizona St. 4, Appalachian St. 4, Minnesota 2, Southern Cal 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.