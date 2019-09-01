Aggies switch gears to defending national champs Clemson

Texas A&M got their football season going with a 41-7 victory over Texas State. Now looking ahead to week two, the Aggies will have a much tougher test on the road as they visit the defending national champs Clemson.

The Clemson Tigers opened their season with a 52-14 blow-out victory over Georgia Tech. Running back Travis Etienne ran for over 200 yards and had 3 touchdowns.

The Aggies also had a great run game in week one, both Jashaun Corbin and Isaiah Spiller put up over 100 yards on the ground each. A&M was also successful on defense, only allowing 8 rushing yards, and they picked off the Bobcats 4 times, over half their season total from last year.

But with Texas State in the rear-view mirror, The Aggies know this Saturday's match-up will a completely different animal... Not only with Etienne, but also trying to contain tiger quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"This will be a little bit different ball-game now. They've got some great receivers and Trevor. I'm glad our guys have confidence going in, but we're going to have to play one heck of a game. It's going to be a little bit different deal with Trevor and those guys throwing, but we played them last year. We'll see how it goes," said A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

"You know I'm excited. It's just another opportunity for us. Same thing as tonight. We just get to go out and face another opponent. Coach always emphasizes it's a faceless opponent. It doesn't really matter, we have to go in this whole week and prepare, and just focus on us and what we can do," said A&M quarterback Kellen Mond.

Last year when the Aggies played Clemson at home, they were the closest opponent in the tigers undefeated season. They rallied late but fell short 28-26.