Aggies tie for second at Maridoe Intercollegiate

The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s golf team tallied its second runner-up finish of the fall season with a second-place effort at the University of North Texas’ Maridoe Intercollegiate which concluded Tuesday at the Maridoe Golf Club.

Individually, the Aggies were paced by top 10 finishes by junior Walker Lee and senior Brandon Smith. Lee, who won this event in 2018, tied for sixth at 6-over, while Smith tied for eighth at 7-over. Tallying the Aggies’ low round on Tuesday was senior Dan Erickson with a 3-over 75.

Head Coach J.T. Higgins said:

“Today did not go to plan for us. The course setup was tough, and we did not have the patience or discipline to put together the round we needed. When you couple that with three putts, penalty shots and big numbers, it’s pretty tough to put a good round together. We will learn from this and be better for it but for tonight we will lick our wounds, reflect on what we need to do better and then get back after it tomorrow.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Final):

Pl. Player R1 R2 R3 Total (To Par)

T6 Walker Lee (2) 73 73 76 222 (+6)

T8 Brandon Smith (3) 73 73 77 223 (+7)

T26 Jimmy Lee (5) 75 77 78 230 (+14)

T29 Dan Erickson (4) 77 79 75 231 (+15)

T59 Josh Gliege (1) 77 86 78 241 (+25)

T34 (Ind.) William Paysse 73 79 80 232 (+16)

In the Standings:

No. 18 SMU tallied its second straight team victory at the Maridoe Intercollegiate with a winning score of 18-over par. No. 11 Texas A&M and San Francisco tied for second at 42-over. Rounding out the field were North Texas (+44), Arkansas State (+45), New Mexico (+46), Little Rock (+46), No. 8 Washington (+50), UTSA (+54), Nebraska (+55), UTEP (+59) and Louisiana (+67).

Next Up for the Aggies:

The Aggies close out the fall portion of their 2019-20 schedule at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Atlanta, Ga., hosted by Georgia Tech Oct. 18-20.