Aggies tied for fifth after Fighting Illini day one

The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s golf team fired a 2-over par 283 and stands in a tie for fifth place after day one action at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational on Friday at Olympia Fields Country Club.

The Aggies will be paired with Florida State and California in the second round on Saturday and tee off from the first hole at 8:45 a.m.

Head Coach J.T. Higgins Says:

“I thought we played really solid. It wasn’t spectacular – it was actually pretty boring golf. We didn’t make a lot of birdies. We had some opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on, but we didn’t make any big mistakes either. It was just a nice solid round of golf. A good start to the tournament. We’re five shots off the lead, and in a field with this many good teams, we’ll take that to start. Hopefully we can cut into that lead a little bit tomorrow and get into that final group on Sunday.

“Top to bottom, the guys were solid. All five guys were in it until the very end. I was really happy with the way we finished. Coming down the stretch the holes are really tough, and I thought the guys did a good job of keeping a solid round together and not giving any shots back. They put us in a good position to play well tomorrow, hopefully get some putts to drop, and move on up in the standings. ”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rd. 1):

T13 +Sam Bennett (So.) 70 (E)

T21 +Dan Erickson (Sr.) 71 (+1)

T21 +Walker Lee (Jr.) 71 (+1)

T21 +Josh Gliege (Sr.) 71 (+1)

T38 Brandon Smith (Sr.) 72 (+2)

+ - Denotes Aggies’ Round 1 scorers

In the Standings:

No. 3-ranked Georgia Tech took the team lead after the first round with a 2-under par 278, followed by No. 10 Pepperdine (E), No. 1 Texas (+1), Florida State (+2), No. 14 Texas A&M (+3), No. 16 California (+3), No. 20 Baylor (+3), No. 25 Florida (+5), No. 23 North Carolina (+6) and No. 19 Illinois (+7) to round out the top 10.