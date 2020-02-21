Aggies top Army in series opener

The Texas A&M baseball team beat Army 12-3 Friday night in game one of a three game series at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies improve to 6-0 on the season.

Zach DeLoach hit two home runs in the game and drove in five runs. The Texas A&M pitching staff recorded 22 strikeouts. Starting pitcher Asa Lacy had a career high 14 strikeouts. Chris Weber and Mason Ornelas each had four strikeouts.

Game two of the series will be played Saturday afternoon at 2:00p.m. at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Christian Roa is scheduled to start on the mound for Texas A&M.