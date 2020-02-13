Aggies travel to Clemson for Tiger Paw Invitational

Texas A&M men's and women's track & field joins five top-five ranked teams for the two-day Tiger Paw Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex beginning on Friday. The Aggies' men's team remains at No. 5, while the women's squad moves up to No. 3 , the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced on Monday. Furthermore, both teams of the Maroon & White are ranked atop of the SEC, according to the USTFCCCA.

"This is another premiere meet that we're traveling to," head coach Pat Henry said. "This is an opportunity for our team to get a quality look and prepare for the biggest meet of the season. Our main focus is to keep improving and stay healthy."

The Meet

Friday kicks off with the 60m hurdles and field events at noon, followed by the DMR's to cap off the first day. Saturday's finals begin with 800m at noon, with the 4x400m relays placed as the closing event of the meet. Live results are available for both days at Adkins Trak Timing, and more of the meet information can be found at www.clemsontigers.com/home-meets.

The Competition

USC, Florida State and Texas supply the other top-five teams in the country that are attending the Tiger Paw Invitational. Texas A&M will size up with Florida, Kentucky and Auburn, who will supply the SEC competition. Tennessee, Penn State and Houston are the remainder of top-25 teams competing. Clemson, Duke, Virginia, UCF, Miami, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, Harvard, Ohio State, North Carolina, Michigan and Pennsylvania make up the remainder of the 23 different schools.

Team – Men's Rank | Women's Rank

USC – 4 | 1

Florida State – 1 | 18

Texas – 3 | 5

Florida – 7 | 14

Kentucky – 13 | 7

Tennessee – 18 |

Penn State – NR | 19

Houston – NR | 22

The Standouts

Deborah Acquah has broken a Texas A&M indoor record three times thus far this season. In two consecutive appearances in the long jump event, Acquah had school record marks with 21' 6.75" (6.57m) at the Ted Nelson and a 21' 7.25" (6.58m) mark at the Texas Tech Invitational. At the Charlie Thomas Invitational, Acquah made her Aggie debut in the triple jump event and set a school record on her second and final jump of the day (45' 2.25" | 13.77m). The Ghana native owns the Ghana indoors record in both long jump and triple jump.

The Aggies' 4x400 group of Jamal Walton, Carlton Orange, Bryce Deadmon and Devin Dixon crossed the finish line at 3:02.77 (converted to 3:03.21), which currently leads the country and rests as the 10th-fastest all-time performance for the indoors mile relay at Texas A&M. Dixon's anchor split of 44.91 left the competition trailing behind by more than two seconds.

Tyra Gittens bested her personal record in the pentathlon event with her score of 4,276 at the Charlie Thomas Invitational. Gittens now owns two of the top-four performances in Texas A&M indoors history and was just a point shy of tying with Annie Kunz' performance at the 2016 SEC Championships. At the Texas Tech Invitational, Gittens eclipsed her high-jump personal record with a mark of 6' 0.5" (1.84m), which is tied for the third-best in the nation.

Ciynamon Stevenson notched a personal-best mark of 44' 3.25" (13.49m) to win the "B" division of triple jump at the Texas Tech Invitational, and her mark is tied for the fourth-best mark in the NCAA and third in the SEC.

Deadmon and Walton both own times that rank in the top-five 400m marks in the nation. Deadmon ran a 45.86-second 400m at the Aggie Invitational, which ranks as the second-fastest time in the nation. Walton placed second in his collegiate debut for the 400m at the Texas Tech Invitational, with his altitude-converted time of 46.10, currently rests as the fifth-fastest time in the nation.

The women's 4x400m squad of Tierra Robinson-Jones, Charokee Young, Jaevin Reed and Syaira Richardson placed second at the Texas Tech Invitational, with the seventh-fastest time in the nation with an altitude-converted time of 3:33.86.

At the Texas Tech Invitational, Dixon ran the fourth-fastest time ever in the 600m with a 1:15.16-mark, and Orange placed second in the 800m with the third-fastest time in the nation at 1:47.62.

Visit 12thman.com and follow @Aggietrk on twitter for updates and results.