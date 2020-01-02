Aggies win SEC opener over Arkansas in Fayetteville 84-77

The 11th ranked Texas A&M women's basketball team got double-doubles from Chennedy Carter and N'Dea Jones to lead them to an 84-77 win over No. 20 Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena.

Carter lead the way with 28 points and 10 rebounds, while Jones had a career high 22 points and added 14 rebounds.

The Aggies opened up a double digit lead in the first quarter thanks to a 10 point effort by Carter to get things started.

Texas A&M would lead it at the break 44-32.

Arkansas rallied in the second half to tie the game at 64. Chelsea Dungee would lead the Razorbacks with 20 points.

While the Hogs won the turnover battle 11-9, they lost the rebounding battle 45-29 and lost the game by 7 as Texas A&M extended its winning streak to eight games.

Texas A&M will return to the court on Monday night when they will host Ole Miss. Tip off is set for 6pm at Reed Arena.