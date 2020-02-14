Aggies win season opener 17-1 over Miami-Ohio Redhawks

The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies bludgeoned the Miami RedHawks, 17-1, Friday night on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park to open the 2020 season.

The Aggies continued their opening day success, improving to 14-1 under Rob Childress and 82-13-5 all-time.

The Maroon & White came out swinging, pounding 17 runs on 13 hits. The 17 runs scored by the Aggies is the most scored on opening day since 2015, when the Aggies defeated Holy Cross, 19-2.

Offensively, seven Aggies recorded a hit, three of which had multiple hits. Zach DeLoach, Will Frizzell and Trevor Werner paced the offense. DeLoach was perfect on the day going 3-for-3 with a career-high five runs, one double, one home run, two walks and three RBI. Werner was 2-for-4 with two runs, one walk and one RBI, while Frizzell added two hit, one of which was the third inning grand slam.

On the mound, Asa Lacy was called for the opening day start. Lacy (1-0) earned the win working six frames, giving up one run on three hits while fanning eight. Will Johnston, Mason Ornelas and Alex Magers worked one scoreless inning apiece to close out the game. The pitching staff held Miami’s offensive to 1-for-15 with runners on base and 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

TOP PLAYERS

Zach DeLoach – 3-for-3, 5 runs, 2 BB, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Will Frizzell – 2-for-4, 1 run, 1 HR (grand slam), 4 RBI

Trevor Werner – 2-for-4, 2 runs, 1 BB, 1 RBI

Asa Lacy – 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Bryce Blaum started things for the Aggies, drawing a leadoff walk. Logan Satori drove Blaum in on a laced shot into the right-center gap for a double. A&M 1, Miami 0.

B2 | Zach DeLoach led off with a single to leftfield, and advanced to second with a sac bunt by Ray Alejo. Mikey Hoehner ripped a single to centerfield, scoring DeLoach. The bases were loaded after Trevor Werner laced a single off the second base umpire and Blaum was struck by a pitch. A wild pitch plated Hoehner and advanced the other runners up a bag. Werner scored from third on a deep sac fly by Sartori. A&M 4, Miami 0.

B3 | Hunter Coleman was hit by a pitch to start the inning and advanced to second with a DeLoach nine-pitch walk. Alejo reached first on error that went through the legs of the Miami’s shortstop, scoring Coleman and putting runners on the corners. After a stolen base by Alejo and a walk by Hoehner, Werner singled by to second base, scoring DeLoach. With two outs, Cam Blake kept the inning alive singling to the second baseman, scoring one. Will Frizzell sent a moonshot over the right-center wall for a grand slam. Coleman drew a walk after a Miami went to the bullpen. The Aggies continued to pile on the hits, DeLoach doubled to rightfield and Alejo singled through the left side to score two. A&M 13, Miami 0.

T5 | Charlie Harrigan drew a leadoff walk, and advanced to second on a single by Jordan Stephens. With one out and runners on the corners, Christian Tejada grounded out to the pitcher, scoring the RedHawks first run. A&M 13, Miami 1.

B5 | Frizzell started things for the Maroon & White, roping a single up the middle. Mason Corbett pinch ran for Frizzell and advanced to second on a wild pitch. With one out, DeLoach belted a ball into the visitor’s bullpen for a two-run bomb. A&M 15, Miami 1.

B7 | DeLoach drew a one-out walk and advanced to second on a pinch-hit single up the middle by Logan Britt. Rody Barker loaded the bases after being hit by a pitch and Blaum roped a ball up the middle to score two. A&M 17, Miami 1.

UP NEXT

The Aggies and RedHawks return to action Saturday at 2:02 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Texas A&M Head Coach Rob Childress

On the encouragement of starting the season off with an impressive victory…

“It was an awful lot of fun to watch. That’s the way we felt all fall, that’s the way we felt in January, that we were going to get incredibly relentless, up and down the lineup. All those guys are sold up to what we’re asking them to do, to play fast and be relentless, and what they’re trying to do to the tune of nine walks, three hit-by-pitches, four stolen bases, 33 amazing at-bats, nine two out runs and just amazing two strike at-bats. We just had pressure on them from the go. Their starter (Sam Bachman) was only able to obtain eight outs on 83 pitches, and when you do that there’s not a place for a guy to go.”

On the defensive performance…

“I would say that it was rock solid. We can be better, but certainly rock solid, especially night one with a great crowd that we had, and the energy in the stadium, just the butterflies that everyone has, including the guys who have been doing it for quite a while and me. Once you get into the first inning or two, things kind of settle down. All in all, I was proud of our team.”

Junior DH Will Frizzell

On their energy in the third inning…

“It’s something that we have been working towards as an offense. Just knocking a pitcher out. They have some good arms over there, and are a very well coached team. It felt really good to do what we did on a stage like tonight, whenever we got to show everybody what we have.”

Junior LHP Asa Lacy

On what Zach DeLoach and Will Frizzell mean to the team…

“They’re catalysts. To have Will back, with how incredibly hard he’s worked from his knee surgery, I’m so proud. And Zach has never given up on himself. He’s always had that confidence.”

Junior OF Zach DeLoach

On how it felt to have a good start to the season…

“I think it just shows to the preparation that I have done, continuing from the summer to know. Being able to not only get barrels, but being able to squeak out hits like that. I think it pays dividends in the end. It’s been an awesome feeling.”