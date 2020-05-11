Aggies with 10-1 odds to win SEC

The updated Las Vegas Super Book odds to win the SEC is favorable for Texas A&M Football. ESPN's Brett McMurphy tweeted out the list, and the Aggies have 10-1 odds, good for fourth in the conference.

That's a vast improvement from a year ago, when the Aggies had just 25-1 odds to win the SEC heading into 2019.

Of course Alabama heads into the 2020 season as title favorites again at 5-4 odds. They're followed by Georgia and Florida. According to Vegas, Texas A&M has a better shot at winning the S-E-C than the defending national champions LSU, who are listed with 12-1 odds right now.

