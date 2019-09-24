Aggies women's basketball hits the floor for first official pratice

On Tuesday, the Aggie women's basketball team held their first official team practice.

Texas A&M will have some experience this year. They're returning all of their starters and have depth off the bench.

The Aggies are coming off of back to back Sweet 16 appearances and have been ranked as high as no. 4 in early pre-season rankings.

"This is a veteran team. They've got a little bit of ego, and they've got a little bit of unfinished business. It's nice to get to Sweet 16 but I was sixteen once I couldn't wait till I got to seventeen. So, that's what I'm trying to do. I'm trying to get to that next level get back to the Elite Eight, Sweet 16, and the conference championships," said head coach Gary Blair.

"I feel like opportunity is always there it's up to use whether or not we're gonna take it, grab it and do something with it. I mean we're a good team and like you said we have a lot of talent returning, but we still gotta put in the work each day and everyday at practice," said guard Chennedy Carter.

The Aggie host an exhibition game with Oklahoma City University on November 1st. They kick off their regular season with Little Rock on November 5th at Reed Arena.