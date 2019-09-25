Aguilar and Habib set to represent Texas A&M at Oracle ITA Masters

Texas A&M tennis’ Carlos Aguilar and Hady Habib are set to take on a loaded field at the 2019 Oracle ITA Masters hosted by Pepperdine beginning on Thursday. Texas A&M is the only school to send a pair of student-athletes ranked in the top-20 and one of two schools that will be represented by a pair of student-athletes in California.

Aguilar earned the highest ranking of his singles career at No. 13 this fall after finishing last season at No. 28 and in the second round of the NCAA Singles Championship. The feisty right-hander earned the No. 6 seed and is scheduled to take on Brandon Ancona of Valparaiso in the first round.

Habib netted a career-best No. 16 ranking after spending all of last spring in the rankings as he earned 19 wins in his sophomore campaign. Habib is slated to oppose Kris Van Wyk of Weber State in first round action on Thursday as the tournament’s No. 3 seed.

In the mixed doubles draw, Aguilar will partner with Katarina Jokic of Georgia as the No. 4 seed and are scheduled to face Andrew Ton and Ana Joyner of Navy and Army, respectively. Habib earned the No. 3 seed alongside Alexa Graham of North Carolina and will take on Alexis Collard of Alabama State and Jamie Wei of Stony Brook.

The Aggies have been represented as the Oracle ITA Masters one time in the tournaments’ five year history when Arthur Rinderknech took park in the 2016 singles and mixed doubles draw. Playing alongside Jasmine Lee of Mississippi State, Rinderknech raced to the semifinals with a trio of wins. In the singles draw, Rinderknech fell in a tightly contested second round match to Adam Moundir of Old Dominion.

All matches (singles and doubles) will use no-ad scoring. Singles matches will play best two out of three sets, each set to six games, with a tiebreak at 6-all. A first match loser consolation draw will be held so everyone is guaranteed two singles matches. Men will utilize the no-let rule. The singles draw will be seeded from 1-32, according to UTR (Monday, September 23rd, UTR weekly average).

Mixed doubles matches will play one set to six games with a tie break at six games all up until the semifinal round. The semifinal and championships rounds will consist of an 8-game pro set with a tie break at 7 games all. There will be no consolation for mixed doubles. Mixed doubles teams will be paired according to conference affiliation to the best of our ability. Wild Card and at-large players will be paired together or with conference players without a conference counterpart.

