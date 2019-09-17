Aguilar and Smith tabbed as top doubles team in the country

Texas A&M’s Carlos Aguilar and Barnaby Smith garnered the No. 1 ranking in the Preseason ITA Division I Men’s Doubles National Ranking, released Tuesday by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. Additionally, four Aggies were ranked in the top-75 of the first edition of the singles poll.

Aguilar and Smith earned All-American honors last season after earning a national seed in the NCAA Doubles Championship at the conclusion of the spring season. The honor was the second of Aguilar’s career and first for Smith. The pair earned 11 dual victories including eight in SEC action and five against ranked opponents.

In the singles poll, Aguilar earned the highest ranking of his singles career at No. 13 after finishing last season at No. 28 and in the second round of the NCAA Singles Championship. Junior Hady Habib joins Aguilar in the top-20 at a career-best No. 16. The right-hander spent the entire spring in the rankings after earning 19 wins last spring.

Senior Valentin Vacherot opens his final collegiate campaign at No. 45. The Frenchman has posted 57 career dual victories, tied for 23rd most by an Aggie, as he looks to climb into the top-10 in A&M’s all-time record books. Smith rounds out the Aggies in the singles poll at No. 72. The junior paced the Aggies with 20 dual victories last season including four over ranked foes.