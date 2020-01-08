Alcohol availability extended to select games at Reed Arena

As part of a trial program, Texas A&M Athletics has extended the availability of beer and wine to the general public in accordance with Southeastern Conference guidelines to select men’s and women’s basketball games at Reed Arena beginning with SEC games in January 2020.

The sale of alcohol to the general public will be made available for:

· All Saturday men’s games beginning Jan. 18.

· All Thursday women’s games beginning Jan. 9.

A mix of beer and wine will be available at designated concession stands throughout the arena, and guests will be allowed to take these beverages to their seats.

The trial program for basketball games and expanded availability of beer and wine will comply with alcohol management expectations from the state of Texas, Texas A&M University and the SEC. Guidelines and FAQs are available for review at 12thman.com/alcohol.