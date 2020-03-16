All UIL Contests, Rehearsals, Practices & Workouts Suspended Due to COVID-19

The UIL announced Monday they've suspended all High School contests, rehearsals, practices, and workouts through March 29th.

Previously, competition had been suspended, but practices and workouts were up to the school districts.

The UIL released this letter to high school coaches:

Athletic Directors and Coaches,

Thank you for your patience as we work to navigate this ever-changing and unprecedented situation. As the situation stands, all UIL contests are suspended through March 29 due to COVID-19. As new information is released, we will continue to make informed decisions and provide amended plans as we have them.

We have received several questions concerning practices and spring football. At this time all practices and workouts conducted outside the school day, as well as spring football, are postponed until March 29. During this time, a school shall not conduct practices or use school facilities or equipment. This means that no practices or workouts outside the school day can be conducted during the time period of March 16 through March 29. School practices include open gyms, open facilities, and open weight rooms. . All athletic facilities should remain closed until further notice for both non-school and school activities.

In the case that spring football is canceled altogether, football workouts would resume on August 3rd and teams would be able to add an additional scrimmage.

As this is a rapidly changing situation, please look for future correspondence from UIL. If you have any questions, please email athletics@uiltexas.org or contact a UIL athletic staff member.