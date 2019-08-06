Allen Academy Rams: 2019 Hometown Heroes

The Allen Academy Rams initial season under Adrian Adams proved to be a very successful one. Allen Academy returned to the playoffs just two years after having to cut a season short because they did not have enough players.

Adams said, “We persevered with a roster of nine all year and had a winning record. We played for the district title the last game of the regular season against eventual state runner-up Alpha Omega and we battled the defending state champions, Waco Live Oak, in the area round of the playoffs.”

A young Rams team a year ago returns as an experienced one

that hopes to challenge for a district title and make a deep

run in the playoffs. “We return all our offensive weapons,” says

Adams. “Defensively the players will understand the scheme

better. Not to mention the team has had a full off-season training

program that has increased their size, strength and speed.” Brandon Boyd is back at quarterback, a player Adams says, “Makes our

offense go.” He added, “Brent Tucker is our most versatile

player and Aaron Boegner is one of the top threats at receiver in

our district.” On defense, look out for Ryan Hassell and Luke

Meadows as well as Tucker and Boyd. “Hassell transitioned well

as a sophomore moving to linebacker and is ready to be a big-time

player in the middle,” Adams says. “Meadows had a solid freshman year

on the defensive line and is a big presence. Tucker and Boyd patrol the

secondary and were in the top three on our team in tackles and interceptions last year.” The Rams do have room for improvement, however.

Adams thinks they will need to get better in the red zone and on the

line on both sides of the ball. Allen Academy may have surprised some

folks with their winning ways in 2018, but Adams knows that won’t be

the case in 2019. “We are not going to surprise anyone this year with

the guys we have returning. Our expectation is the same as last year

to improve each day and game, but with that, we hope to be in position to compete for the district title and make a run in the playoffs.”

The Rams open the season in their annual Six-Man Showcase against

Logos Prep before facing BVCHEA in week five. Adams says the games

to circle on the district slate are October 11 at home against St. Joseph

and October 25 at Conroe Covenant.