Allen Academy Signing Day 2020

Allen Academy Signing Day for the Senior Class of 2020. Two Allen Academy student-athletes signed to compete in NCAA Division III Intercollegiate Athletics. Jesse Shilling signed for track at Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX. Jesse was a top hurdler in the state finishing in 3rd place in the 100M hurdles at the TAPPS 2A State Meet as a junior. Mateus Blume signed with Schreiner University in Kerrville, TX. Mateus was a TAPPS 1st Team All-State performer that helped the Rams bring home a state title in 2019. Congratulations to you both!