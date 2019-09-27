Allen Academy beats BVCHEA 57 - 19 in six-man football

Undefeated Allen Academy battled Brazos Valley Homeschool Friday night in Bryan.

The Mustangs will strike first during homecoming night. Ben Brandon has a play-action fake, dodges some defenders and keeps the play alive. Then he connected with Owen Davis. They had a 35-yard touchdown play.

But Allen Academy was also feeling fired up.

During the first quarter Brandon Boyd connected with Ryan Hasell who ran about 8 yards into the end zone.

That will tie things up 6 - 6.

Second quarter Brazos Valley Homeschool was looking to bounce back.

Ben Brandon saved a high snap. He has some time to throw and gets the ball deep. But it's picked off by Allen's Brent Tucker.

Tucker ran it about 80 yards back with no one to stop him for a pick six.

At halftime Allen Academy was up 36 to 19 over Brazos Valley Home School.

The Rams would keep their streak alive.

Final score: Allen Academy 57, Brazos Valley Homeschool 19.

