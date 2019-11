The Allen Academy football team lost to Harvest Christian Academy 53-8 Saturday afternoon in a TAPPS 6-Man Division II state semi-final game at Baker Field.

Allen Academy ends the season with an 11-2 record. Harvest Christian improves to 13-0 on the season. The Saints will face New Braunfels Christian Academy in the TAPPS 6-Man Division II state championship game on December 5 at Panther Stadium in Waco. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:00.