Allen Academy overcome a 24-7 first half deficit and wins 33 to 31 Friday night against St Joseph in Bryan.

The Rams head into their bye week (7-0). Allen Academy will head to Conroe to take on Convenant Christian on October 25th.

St Joesph Catholic falls to (4-3) on the season. The Eagles will travel to Trinidad to take on the Trojans on October 19th.