Alston, Lopez and Watt Claim MVP Honors at Team Awards Banquet

Texas A&M Soccer held its annual awards banquet Saturday evening, celebrating the 2019 campaign which culminated in the Aggies’ 25th consecutive NCAA Championship bid.

Offensive Most Valuable Player was bestowed upon two-time All-American and SEC Forward of the Year Ally Watt. SEC Midfielder of the Year Jimena Lopez was chosen as the team’s Midfield MVP. All-SEC Second Team performer Briana Alston was awarded Defensive MVP.

Katie Smith was named Newcomer of the Year after being selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team, while Watt won Leading Scorer accolades by virtue of her 16 goals and 39 points. Lopez earned Assists Leader distinction with her school-record 15.

Kendall Bates was recognized for her commitment in the area of strength, conditioning and sports performance with the Maximum Performance Award. The sophomore was a warrior in the West Campus Player Development Center as she worked back from a knee injury that caused her to miss the entire 2019 campaign.

Macie Kolb garnered the title of Most Improved Player. She collected nine points on the season with three goals and three assists. She was also celebrated for her performance in the classroom, as she earned the Lafield Academic Excellence Award. Kolb sports a 4.0 grade-point average and netted CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 status.

Karlina Sample was honored with the “Farmers Fight” Perseverance Award after battling an ACL injury this season, while Cienna Arrieta was bestowed the 12th Man Award for the second season in a row. Sample started 10 matches on the backline before her season-ending injury. In her final season, Arrieta appeared in 22 games, including 11 starts.

Callyn Walton earned the Spirit of Aggieland Award, for her positive attitude as a teammates, leader and Aggie. The College Station legend played in all 22 games on the A&M backline, including 15 starts.

The event also honored athletes and staff in several athletic and academic areas. Awards included recognition from various soccer media organizations and other outlets apart from Texas A&M University.

In 2019, the Aggies finished the season with a 14-5-3 record, advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

TEAM AWARDS

Offensive MVP: Ally Watt

Midfield MVP: Jimena Lopez

Defensive MVP: Briana Alston

"Farmers Fight" Perseverance Award: Karlina Sample

Newcomer of the Year: Katie Smith

12th Man Award: Cienna Arrieta

Spirit of Aggieland Award: Callyn Walton

Maximum Performance Award: Kendall Bates

Most Improved: Macie Kolb

Leading Scorer: Ally Watt

Leading Assists: Jimena Lopez

Lafield Academic Excellence Award: Macie Kolb

CONFERENCE, REGIONAL AND NATIONAL AWARD WINNERS

UNITED SOCCER COACHES PINNACLE TEAM AWARD

UNITED SOCCER COACHES TEAM ACADEMIC AWARD

MAC HERMANN TROPHY SEMIFINALIST

Ally Watt

SENIOR CLASS AWARD FINALIST

Ally Watt

UNITED SOCCER COACHES ALL-AMERICA

Ally Watt, F (First Team)

TOPDRAWERSOCCER.COM BEST XI

Ally Watt, F (Third Team)

UNITED SOCCER COACHES SCHOLAR ALL-AMERICA

Jimena Lopez (Second Team)

SENIOR CLASS AWARD ALL-AMERICA FIRST TEAM

Ally Watt

UNITED SOCCER COACHES ALL-SOUTHEAST REGION

Ally Watt, F (First Team)

Jimena Lopez, MF (First Team)

UNITED SOCCER COACHES SCHOLAR All-WEST REGION

Jimena Lopez (First Team)

COSIDA ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT 7

Macie Kolb, MF (First Team)

Callyn Walton, D (Second Team)

Jimena Lopez, MF (Second Team)

SEC FORWARD OF THE YEAR

Ally Watt

SEC MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR

Jimena Lopez

ALL-SEC

Jimena Lopez, MF (First Team)

Ally Watt, F (First Team)

Briana Alston, D (Second Team)

SEC ALL-FRESHMAN

Katie Smith

SEC COMMUNITY SERVICE TEAM

Olivia Ausmus

TOPDRAWERSOCCER.COM POSTSEASON 100

Ally Watt - #27

Jimena Lopez - #54

TOPDRAWERSOCCER.COM POSTSEASON FRESHMAN 100

Katie Smith - #49

TOPDRAWERSOCCER.COM MIDSEASON 100

Ally Watt - #10

Jimena Lopez - #100

TOPDRAWERSOCCER.COM MIDSEASON FRESHMAN 100

Katie Smith - #46

Shantel Hutton - #69

TOPDRAWERSOCCER.COM NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Ally Watt (10/29)

TOPDRAWERSOCCER.COM NATIONAL TEAM OF THE WEEK

Jimena Lopez (9/24)

Ally Watt (10/1 - HM)

Briana Alston (10/15 – HM)

Ally Watt (10/29)

Grace Piper (11/19)

SEC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Ally Watt (9/30)

Ally Watt (10/28)

SEC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Briana Alston (10/14)

SEC FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

Shantel Hutton (8/26)

Shantel Hutton (9/9)